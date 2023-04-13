Edit Account-Sign Out
East Hoathly care home residents celebrate Easter in style

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly, celebrated Easter with a whole host of different activities including an Easter egg hunt for the local nursery children, Easter crafts, baking and our baby ducklings.

By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST
Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Egg Hunt

Residents at Lydfords Care Home enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, from Easter egg hunts with the local nursery children to the hatching of our ducklings. Residents also tucked in to a delicious Easter meal of roast Lamb followed by a choice of delicious desserts prepared by the home’s head chef Enrico.

General Manager, Rikki-Gene Bury said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love all the colourful Easter eggs and seeing the children excited and looking for the clues to get their chocolate prize. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”

Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Egg Hunt
