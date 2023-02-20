East Hoathly care home residents make up daffodil bunches to hand out to public

Lydfords care home in East Hoathly sent a member of staff out delivering bunches of daffodils to the local people of Uckfield.

Sam delivering flowers on behalf of the residents at Lydfords

Residents at the care home made up 60 bunches of daffodils to give out as an act of kindness.

The flowers were delivered by Sam, the homes service advisor, who handed them out up and down Uckfield High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam delivered the spring bunches to local businesses and busy shoppers. The residents at Lydfords wanted to do something to brighten up their day and make them smile.