East Hoathly care home residents make up daffodil bunches to hand out to public

Residents at the care home made up 60 bunches of daffodils to give out as an act of kindness.
The flowers were delivered by Sam, the homes service advisor, who handed them out up and down Uckfield High Street.
Sam delivered the spring bunches to local businesses and busy shoppers. The residents at Lydfords wanted to do something to brighten up their day and make them smile.
Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home, said: “We are always keen to support our local community as much as we can. We have our community café and don’t dine alone events. The flowers were a lovely idea and shows how kind our residents are here.”