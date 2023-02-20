Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

East Hoathly care home residents make up daffodil bunches to hand out to public

Lydfords care home in East Hoathly sent a member of staff out delivering bunches of daffodils to the local people of Uckfield.

By Samantha HardingContributor
19 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:02pm
Sam delivering flowers on behalf of the residents at Lydfords
Sam delivering flowers on behalf of the residents at Lydfords

Residents at the care home made up 60 bunches of daffodils to give out as an act of kindness.

The flowers were delivered by Sam, the homes service advisor, who handed them out up and down Uckfield High Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam delivered the spring bunches to local businesses and busy shoppers. The residents at Lydfords wanted to do something to brighten up their day and make them smile.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home, said: “We are always keen to support our local community as much as we can. We have our community café and don’t dine alone events. The flowers were a lovely idea and shows how kind our residents are here.”

UckfieldResidents