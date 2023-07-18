East Hoathly care home's yoga fundraiser for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Every morning throughout July twenty minutes of yoga has been taking place in the home. Sue Bowers set up the fundraising event with the support of the residents to raise money for the hospital’s charity.
Residents enjoy regular yoga sessions and thought it would be a good way of raising some money and encouraging others to try the relaxing form of exercise.
The fundraising event will end on the August 1 with East Hoathly’s largest yoga class.
The session will be taking place in the garden and yoga instructor Suzi Tait will be taking the class.
The local community is invited to come along and support the event. All abilities are welcome and donations will be taken on the day.Sue Bowers, Activity Coordinator at Lydfords Care Home, said: “Taking part in this challenge has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause.
"I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity. We hope to have lots of support on the 1st August at 11am and would like to invite everyone along, all ages are welcome.”