East Preston Christmas Tree festival is glittering success, say organisers

Dozens of sparkling trees, which had been sponsored and uniquely decorated by local businesses and organisations, lined the aisles of the parish church in Vicarage Lane. Vicar of St Mary’s, Revd Andrew Perry, said: “This year’s Christmas Tree Festival was bigger and better than ever! We welcomed 2,260 people through the doors – that was slightly fewer than the last Festival in 2019, but the weather was much colder this time and still more money was raised!”

He added: “Everybody worked so hard to stage the event - the D-Day Landings had less planning! We’re very grateful in particular to East Preston Junior and Infant School Choirs who came to sing to us, and to David Moore, whose jazzing saxophone carols provided an excellent ambience. The EPIC appeal has now raised just over £60,000, so we’re more than halfway to our target. Thank you to everyone who came along to support the festival.”