East Sussex author promises "creeping dread and nostalgia tinged with unease"
The stories blend the familiar with the unsettling as “everyday moments unravel against a backdrop of creeping dread, nostalgia tinged with unease and humour laced with the macabre.”
From psychological hauntings and inexplicable happenings to dark secrets buried in the past, each tale in Events in Edmund Terrace invites you to question what lies beneath the surface. A man is plagued by an unseen presence in Events in Edmund Terrace, a young woman’s longing for escape leads her into an unexpected darkness in A Love Story, and an outcast finds himself locked in a silent, desperate battle with his only equals – the rats – in The Rat and the Countess.
The book has been published by JoFra Press at £8.99, available from the JoFra Press website, Amazon, eBay, Waterstone’s, Foyles etc.
John, aged 77, said: “I have continued to write short stories as I have done all my life. I enjoy writing. I come up with an idea and just have to write it down. It could be something that I have just dreamed and used that dream as a theme. It could be something that happened to me or something I witnessed. I think the stories in Events in Edmund Terrace are a little darker than the previous ones.
“I am, as always, inspired and encouraged by those I respect who have made comments about my writing eg Peter Lovesey who said: ‘John F Bennett has a rare talent for short-story writing.’… ‘Each story has a strong narrative drive and a plot that stirs the emotions.’
“Events in Edmund Terrace is a compilation of 23 evocative and atmospheric stories often portraying everyday life but with a sinister, brooding background. Also included are nostalgic stories with a twist, and even humorous tales. I came to write it because the other books have been well received and I felt ‘Well, why not?’ I tend also to go back to my youth and many stories are nostalgic.
“Girl on the Seventh Floor was the first book that was published, following its publication by Short Stories Magazine. Lights in the Wood and Coastguard Cottages had a wide range of subjects.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.