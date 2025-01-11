East Sussex band Fourgone Confusion offer Eastbourne date
Fourgone Confusion are the performers Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH on Wednesday, January 15 (£5 cash, pay on the door, doors 7.30pm, start 8pm).
Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Fourgone Confusion are a four-piece band, based in East Sussex, who play and sing a range of eclectic material from traditional folk songs to classical guitar duets and more contemporary music.
“All welcome. We present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians.”
