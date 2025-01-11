East Sussex band Fourgone Confusion offer Eastbourne date

Fourgone Confusion (contributed pic)

Fourgone Confusion are the performers Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH on Wednesday, January 15 (£5 cash, pay on the door, doors 7.30pm, start 8pm).

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Fourgone Confusion are a four-piece band, based in East Sussex, who play and sing a range of eclectic material from traditional folk songs to classical guitar duets and more contemporary music.

“All welcome. We present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians.”