BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

East Sussex building site fire is being treated as deliberate

The fire service said a blaze that broke out at a building site in East Sussex is being treated as deliberate.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:44 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.53pm on Tuesday, August 1, to reports of a container unit on fire in Rattle Road, Westham.

A service spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended from Eastbourne and Bexhill using two breathing apparatus, one in seven foam and one hosereel jet to put the fire out. Thermal imaging cameras were used to identify hotspots. There were no casualties reported.”

Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex

1. Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex

Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex

2. Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex

Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex

3. Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex

Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex

4. Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex

Fire in Rattle Road, East Sussex Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Bexhill