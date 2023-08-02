East Sussex building site fire is being treated as deliberate
The fire service said a blaze that broke out at a building site in East Sussex is being treated as deliberate.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.53pm on Tuesday, August 1, to reports of a container unit on fire in Rattle Road, Westham.
A service spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended from Eastbourne and Bexhill using two breathing apparatus, one in seven foam and one hosereel jet to put the fire out. Thermal imaging cameras were used to identify hotspots. There were no casualties reported.”
