The emergency services were called at 4.07am on Thursday (November 4) to attend a fire in the open on a farm on Whiteway, Alfriston.

“Smoke is causing visibility issues, therefore the Alfriston road has been closed,” Sussex Police said on Thursday morning.

“The closure is between the Drusillas Roundabout and Seaford. We apologise for any delays caused.”

Police released an update just before 5pm.

A spokesperson said: “Partner agencies have confirmed that the closure of Alfriston Road, between the Drusillas Roundabout and Seaford, is expected to be in place until 6pm [on] Friday, November 5.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Eastbourne and Seaford were in attendance.

A large haystack remains alight, with crews still on scene to ensure a controlled burning takes place.”

Compass Travel said schools buses were being affected by the ongoing road closure.

1. Alfriston barn fire A large haystack remains alight on a farm on Whiteway, Alfriston, with crews still on scene to ensure a controlled burning takes place. Photo: Dan Jessup SUS-210511-075518001 Photo Sales

