East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews called to kitchen fire in Battle
and live on Freeview channel 276
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in Lilybank Cresent in Battle.
Firefighters from Battle, Hastings Bohemia Road, Hastings The Ridge and Bexhill were called out at 12.18pm on Wednesday, May 8.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said that the fire is believed to have started from a frying pan alight in the downstairs kitchen.
The spokesperson added: “At the height of the incident crews used 4 breathing apparatus and 1 hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.
“Firefighters also used a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan for smoke clearance and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
"Final crews left the scene by 2.30pm.
“The fire was accidental and crews have also completed a 'quick strike' providing targeted home safety advice to local residents.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.