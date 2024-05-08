East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews called to kitchen fire in Battle

Emergency services from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to help tackle a kitchen fire in Battle.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 8th May 2024, 18:38 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 18:42 BST
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in Lilybank Cresent in Battle.

Firefighters from Battle, Hastings Bohemia Road, Hastings The Ridge and Bexhill were called out at 12.18pm on Wednesday, May 8.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said that the fire is believed to have started from a frying pan alight in the downstairs kitchen.

Emergency services from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to help tackle a fire on a street in Battle.

The spokesperson added: “At the height of the incident crews used 4 breathing apparatus and 1 hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters also used a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan for smoke clearance and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

"Final crews left the scene by 2.30pm.

“The fire was accidental and crews have also completed a 'quick strike' providing targeted home safety advice to local residents.”

