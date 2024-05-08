Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in Lilybank Cresent in Battle.

Firefighters from Battle, Hastings Bohemia Road, Hastings The Ridge and Bexhill were called out at 12.18pm on Wednesday, May 8.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said that the fire is believed to have started from a frying pan alight in the downstairs kitchen.

Emergency services from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to help tackle a fire on a street in Battle.

The spokesperson added: “At the height of the incident crews used 4 breathing apparatus and 1 hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters also used a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan for smoke clearance and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

"Final crews left the scene by 2.30pm.