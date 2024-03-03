Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said two appliances and an aerial ladder platform are in attendance at Lismore Road.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue service said Lismore Road has been closed, and advised the public to avoid the surrounding area due to congestion.

Posting on X, an East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “#Eastbourne | We are currently in attendance at an incident on Lismore Road with 2 appliances and an aerial ladder platform. A road closure is in place and the surrounding roads are congested, please avoid the area.”

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at an incident in Eastbourne. Picture contributed

