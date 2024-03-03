East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service in attendance at incident in Eastbourne – Road closure in place
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said two appliances and an aerial ladder platform are in attendance at Lismore Road.
East Sussex Fire & Rescue service said Lismore Road has been closed, and advised the public to avoid the surrounding area due to congestion.
Posting on X, an East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “#Eastbourne | We are currently in attendance at an incident on Lismore Road with 2 appliances and an aerial ladder platform. A road closure is in place and the surrounding roads are congested, please avoid the area.”
