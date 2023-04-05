East Sussex Foster Care Association to open this year’s Arlington Bluebell Walk

On Tuesday April 11, East Sussex Foster Care Association (ESFCA) have the privilege of being the first duty charity at this year’s Arlington Bluebell Walk. This year, the Bluebell Walk celebrates its 50th year of opening its gates to the public and raising money for many local charities.

Penny enjoying a break along the Bluebell Walk

Over the next five weeks, visitors will be making the journey to Bates Green Farm (home of the bluebell walk) to walk through the 24-acre ancient oak wood (Beaton’s wood), where they will enjoy the ever-changing woodland as the bluebells start to emerge.

The Bluebell walk is a great place to spend a few hours enjoying the tranquillity and aromas as you walk through the scenic forest of anemones and bluebells. It’s also a great place to enjoy some home-made cake or a light lunch offered by the duty charity.

This year ESFCA will be at the walk on Tuesday April 11, Wednesday April 12 and Bank Holiday Monday May 8 welcoming the visitors and offering refreshments. Another 17 charities will also take their turn to look after the visitors over the remaining five weeks.

ESFCA is an independent charity that supports foster carers, looked after children and children who foster. ESFCA’s aim has always been to “build brighter futures” for children in care and to support foster families in their role, including recognising the contribution of our own children.

If you would like to know more about ESFCA and the work it does across East Sussex or if you would like to enquire about becoming a foster carer, why not pop over the Arlington Bluebell Walk on April 11 or 12.

The Arlington Bluebell walk is open from Tuesday April 11 and remains open until Wednesday May 10 between the times of 10am and 5pm.