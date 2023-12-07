East Sussex Full Fibre network builder, operator and ISP, Lightning Fibre, launches in Stone Cross

East Sussex based Full Fibre network operator Lightning Fibre, founded in Eastbourne in 2018, has commenced its Full Fibre network roll out in Stone Cross. The symmetric Full Fibre broadband network delivers guaranteed speeds up to 900Mbps at the modem for residents and up to 10,000Mbps for businesses.

Stone Cross is the latest area to benefit from Lightning Fibre hyper fast broadband, as the full fibre network continues to roll out across East Sussex.

Stefan Stanislawski, Lightning Fibre CEO, commented, “The network roll out continues at pace; we have thousands of happy customers across East Sussex and we’re delighted to bring Full Fibre connectivity to Stone Cross. I am grateful to Huw Merriman for his support, and for helping to highlight the benefits of this new technology for consumers.”

Unveiling the latest Lightning Fibre Primary Node Cabinet, that delivers Full Fibre to 5,000 homes and businesses, Huw Merriman MP acknowledged that, “The Government committed at the last election to deliver nationwide gigabit-broadband. This private investment from a local East Sussex company helps us meet that commitment. I am very pleased that Stone Cross now has access to hyper fast full fibre broadband.”

Local download speeds, delivered over the outdated copper wires, previously achieved average speeds of just 30-40 Mbps; this new technology delivers guaranteed download speeds of 150Mbps or more at the modem.As a symmetric network, the upload speeds are also at least 150Mbps, even in busy households using a number of devices simultaneously.

With households under financial pressure from the rising cost of living, Lightning Fibre has launched a special tariff; Fibre50, a 50Mbps symmetric residential package for households on means tested benefits, for just £15 per month with a rolling 30 day agreement. Whilst 150Mbps over 24mths is priced at £24, the firm has also just launched a multi-gig (2.5Gbps) residential service for £99 pcm, plus set up fee for those with high bandwidth requirements.

As the network rolls out, people are invited to register their interest online at www.LightningFibre.co.uk. Once an area is connected, customers simply switch online or call 01323 380260.