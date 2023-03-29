Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex hearing charity receives donation from Medi Tech Trust

Countywide charity East Sussex Hearing had a welcome visit recently from the Medi Tech Trust, and its founder Bob Lewis came bearing a really generous gift, in the shape of an audiology otoscope!

By Mark DimmockContributor
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:18 BST
Medi Tech Trust founder Bob Lewis & East Sussex Hearing's CEO David Rowan
The high tech piece of kit will allow the charity’s trained staff and volunteers to examine the outer ears of some of the many hundreds of service users who visit the Eastbourne centre every year.

Accepting the donation, the charity’s CEO David Rowan, said: “This otoscope gives us an essential element in the screening of peoples ears and help determine how we can support each individual accordingly.”

Handing over the equipment, Mr Lewis said: “For several years Medi Tech has been aware of the hugely impactful work East Sussex Hearing does for the people of our county. As a fellow charity we are committed to transforming peoples’ lives through donating medical equipment. We are delighted that the otoscope will do precisely that.”

