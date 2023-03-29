East Sussex hearing charity receives donation from Medi Tech Trust

The high tech piece of kit will allow the charity’s trained staff and volunteers to examine the outer ears of some of the many hundreds of service users who visit the Eastbourne centre every year.
Accepting the donation, the charity’s CEO David Rowan, said: “This otoscope gives us an essential element in the screening of peoples ears and help determine how we can support each individual accordingly.”
Handing over the equipment, Mr Lewis said: “For several years Medi Tech has been aware of the hugely impactful work East Sussex Hearing does for the people of our county. As a fellow charity we are committed to transforming peoples’ lives through donating medical equipment. We are delighted that the otoscope will do precisely that.”