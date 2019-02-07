East Sussex man found dead in woods in The Netherlands

A coroner has criticised what he called under funding in mental health provision following the death of a young man.

Twenty-seven-year-old James Walker took his own life in June last year after suffering with his mental health.

An inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard recently that Mr Walker had been working as a fashion designer in Amsterdam but had become down following the death of a friend who also took his own life.

Mr Walker had been to see his GP in Groombridge for stress and anxiety.

He had grown up living in The Weald, studied at Rochester and UCA and also lived in Epson, Twickenham and Crowborough.

The inquest heard he had been a talented and successful sous chef, a black belt in Thai boxing and left university with a degree in fashion before landing a job in Amsterdam working for Tommy Hillfiger.

He also studied Buddhism.

Mr Walker was described as a charismatic man who was full of life but the inquest heard he had trouble at work and felt isolated and alone living in Amsterdam.

His grandfather David Hughan said Mr Walker felt “depressed and isolated and too unhappy to carry on”.

His body was found in woods in a national park outside Amsterdam in June last year.

He had hanged himself.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze ruled that Mr Walker had taken his own life and said mental health services was underfunded.

