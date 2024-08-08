East Sussex residents to benefit from £80 million water investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An extensive £80 million-pound investment into the water network in East Sussex will improve supply, resilience and quality with new pipework being laid and treatment works upgraded.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Water, which supplies fresh drinking water to customers across Sussex, currently has three substantial projects underway in East Sussex.

With additional schemes also in the planning stages, this total £80 million investment will collectively upgrade and improve the network infrastructure in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desmond Brown, Head of Engineering at South East Water, said: “We’re working hard to deliver a wide range of projects to upgrade and improve our infrastructure across East Sussex.

Members of South East Water and Clancy's project team, including Head of Engineering Desmond Brown

“In the past few years there have been substantial interruptions to our customers’ drinking water supplies which we’re really sorry for.

“Once complete these projects should reduce the likelihood of incidents like this happening again as we’ll be able to treat, pump and supply more water to customers’ taps, as well as move water around our extensive pipeline network more flexibly in times of disruption.

“These projects have taken a great deal of planning to ensure any disruption and environmental impact is kept to a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as the projects underway, we are also planning to upgrade pumping stations, and lay additional water pipelines. More details on these projects will be made available as planning progresses and information is confirmed.

Illustrative map showing current works, and works currently in development and planning in Sussex

“We appreciate the support and patience of the communities we are working in as we carry out these vital improvements to our water network in East Sussex.”

The works currently being carried out are:

Bewl Water Treatment Works

A £61 million project is expected to start in August to upgrade the water treatment works on site. The scheme aims to increase the water storage capacity as well as reducing the likelihood of water outages in the East Sussex area.

Bewl Water Treatment Works to Rotherfield pipeline

A £12 million new water main is currently being laid between Bewl Water Treatment Works and drinking water storage tanks in Wadhurst and Rotherfield. This 17-kilometre pipeline will provide greater flexibility to how we move water around that area.

Heathfield to Rushlake Green pipeline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £5.6 million project is underway to replace 6.5 kilometres of water main between Heathfield and Rushlake Green via Punnets Town. This scheme will ensure we can continue to supply top quality drinking water to the community.

To find out more, please visit southeastwater.co.uk/eastsussex