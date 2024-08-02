East Sussex road closed due to 'serious' collision
A road is closed following a ‘serious’ collision in East Sussex this evening (Friday, August 2).
The B2104, near Polegate, is closed both ways between Summer Hill Lane to Otham Court Lane following the crash, according to AA Traffic News.
Emergency services and an air ambulance are reportedly on the scene.
Nearby, there are delays to traffic on the Polegate Bypass. Delays have reached four minutes but are increasing, according to AA Traffic News.
More on this as we have it.