East Sussex road closed due to 'serious' collision

A road is closed following a collision this evening. Photo: National World

A road is closed following a ‘serious’ collision in East Sussex this evening (Friday, August 2).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B2104, near Polegate, is closed both ways between Summer Hill Lane to Otham Court Lane following the crash, according to AA Traffic News.

Emergency services and an air ambulance are reportedly on the scene.

Nearby, there are delays to traffic on the Polegate Bypass. Delays have reached four minutes but are increasing, according to AA Traffic News.

More on this as we have it.