A key road in East Sussex is now closed, and will not reopen until later this month, due to emergency roadworks.

A2100 London Road – between Battle and Johns Cross – will be closed from today (Monday, August 5) until Friday, August 30.

East Sussex Highways said workmen will be carrying out ‘targeted carriageway reconstruction’ due to the ‘subsidence in the area’.

"As part of these works, we will also be installing new drainage in localised areas,” a highways spokesperson said.

"Due to the limited working space, London Road will be closed to through traffic during these works. Access to residents will be restricted.

"The road will be closed for 24 hours each day to allow the required curing time for materials, however the team will be on site between 8am and 5pm each day.”

The bus company Stagecoach said all Service 1066 journeys due to operate via the A2100 will be diverted via Whatlington.

A social media post added: “We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this diversion which is beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

London Road will be temporarily closed from the junction with P6714 Canadia Road to the junction with U6624 Solomons Lane.

East Sussex Highways said a ‘safe route will be provided’ for pedestrians.

Vehicular access for residents and to properties will be maintained ‘whenever possible’, with an alternative route for through traffic, via: A2100 London Road; High Street; Upper Lake; Lower Lake; Battle Hill; Hastings Road; Battle Road; The Ridge West; Junction Road - A21(T) Sedlescombe Road North; Ebdens Hill; Kent Street; Whydown Hill; New Road; Hastings Road; Woodmans Green Road, Vinehall Road - A2100 London Road and vice versa.

A spokesperson added: “If you need vehicle access, please discuss this with the team on site. Please bear in mind, there will be delays whilst the area is made safe and your vehicle is escorted by site marshalls.

“If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.

“Access to the Household Waste Recycling Site will be available from the northern end of the road.

"These works will impact the public bus service in the area. The affected bus company has been contacted and will be publicising a diversion route.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.”

East Sussex Highways said properties close to the carriageway ‘may experience a temporary disturbance’ as this can be a ‘noisy process’, adding: “Those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.

"Should you have any concerns regarding these works, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected].”