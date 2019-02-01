East Sussex road warnings after overnight snow

Warnings are still in place about hazardous driving conditions at Polegate and Newhaven following overnight snow.

The A27 Lewes Road from the A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Gainsborough Lane at Polegate has been flagged up by the AA, along with the A259 Seaford Road between Blatchington Road and B2109 Avis Road at Newhaven and the A26 New Road between A27 (Beddingham Roundabout) and B2109 Drove Road in the same area.

Sussex saw some overnight snow

The weather forecast for the rest of the day is for temperatures to stay above freezing with some light rain this morning and the wind picking up this afternoon.