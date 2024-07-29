Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The body of a missing diver has been found after a large-scale search off the East Sussex coast, police have confirmed.

Hastings, Eastbourne and Dungeness Lifeboat crews alongside aircraft from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency responded to a distress call. Crews from the Coastguard raised the alert and started the search at approximately 1.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI confirmed that its crew stood down at 1am on Sunday after nothing could be found at sea.

A Coastguard helicopter. (File photo)

In a statement on Monday morning (July 29), a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm the body of a diver has sadly been recovered off the coast of Hastings.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, and this will now be a coronial matter."