East Sussex sea search: Body of missing diver is recovered off the coast

By Sam Morton
Published 29th Jul 2024, 08:22 BST
The body of a missing diver has been found after a large-scale search off the East Sussex coast, police have confirmed.

Two helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft alongside multiple East Sussex RNLI lifeboats were launched in the search for a missing diver off the coast of Hastings on Saturday (July 27).

Hastings, Eastbourne and Dungeness Lifeboat crews alongside aircraft from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency responded to a distress call. Crews from the Coastguard raised the alert and started the search at approximately 1.50pm.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI confirmed that its crew stood down at 1am on Sunday after nothing could be found at sea.

A Coastguard helicopter. (File photo)

In a statement on Monday morning (July 29), a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm the body of a diver has sadly been recovered off the coast of Hastings.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, and this will now be a coronial matter."

RNLI Hastings Lifeboat, RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat, Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, two helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency – as well as multiple commercial and private vessels – joined the search for the missing diver.

