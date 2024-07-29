East Sussex sea search: Body of missing diver is recovered off the coast
Two helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft alongside multiple East Sussex RNLI lifeboats were launched in the search for a missing diver off the coast of Hastings on Saturday (July 27).
Hastings, Eastbourne and Dungeness Lifeboat crews alongside aircraft from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency responded to a distress call. Crews from the Coastguard raised the alert and started the search at approximately 1.50pm.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI confirmed that its crew stood down at 1am on Sunday after nothing could be found at sea.
In a statement on Monday morning (July 29), a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm the body of a diver has sadly been recovered off the coast of Hastings.
"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, and this will now be a coronial matter."
RNLI Hastings Lifeboat, RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat, Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, two helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency – as well as multiple commercial and private vessels – joined the search for the missing diver.
