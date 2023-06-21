NationalWorldTV
East Sussex site managers named as best in the country for quality

Two site managers from Barratt David Wilson Homes have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.
By Paris HowellsContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:29 BST

Dan Reed, from Chalkers Rise in Peacehaven, and Steve Craig, from Meadowburne Place in Lower Willingdon, have both won these prestigious awards, marking them down as among the very best in the country. This year, Barratt David Wilson Homes site managers have won 96 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for the 19th consecutive year. This achievement underlines just how important Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties sees building high quality homes, demonstrating its long-term commitment to being the best in the industry.

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail, celebrating the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from over 11,000 entrants.Julian Hodder, managing director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “It is great news for our customers and the business that Dan and Steve have won a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. The awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager, and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers and building high quality homes. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 19 years in a row now.”

Steve Craig at Meadowburne Place. Photo: Matt ReadingSteve Craig at Meadowburne Place. Photo: Matt Reading
These awards closely follow Barratt Developments being awarded 5 stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated 5 star means that more than 90% of its customers would recommend one of its homes to a friend, with Barratt being the only major national housebuilder to be rated 5 star for 14 years in a row.

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is building a number of new homes across East Sussex, including at Meadowburne Place in Lower Willingdon and Chalkers Rise in Peacehaven.

Dan Reed at Chalkers Rise. Photo: Matt ReadingDan Reed at Chalkers Rise. Photo: Matt Reading
