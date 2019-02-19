East Sussex tourist missing on Australia beach visit

A tourist from East Sussex has gone missing in Australia after visiting a popular beach on the east coast with his French companion.

A desperate search was lauched for Hugo Palmer and Erwan Ferrieux, who were believed to be swimming at Shelly Beach, near Port Macquarie, on Sunday (February 17).

Property belonging to the two men was found at the beach by walkers at around 6.30am the following morning.

Mr Palmer, 20, is understood to come from Forest Row.

Police later discovered their rental vehicle in the beach’s car park, together with a number of personal items including travel documents.

New South Wales Police said a sea and land search had been launched but there had been no sign of the pair and surf conditions were ‘terrible’.