East Sussex village garage fire is being treated as deliberate
A fire which broke out in a garage in a village in East Sussex is being treated as deliberate, according to the fire service.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 7.51pm on Thursday, October 26, to reports of a fire in Vines Cross, Horam.
A number of cars were alight at a garage and firefighters used firefighting foam, breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera, a spokesperson from the service added.
No further details are being released by the fire service at this time.
Sussex Police have been contacted for a comment.