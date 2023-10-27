BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

East Sussex village garage fire is being treated as deliberate

A fire which broke out in a garage in a village in East Sussex is being treated as deliberate, according to the fire service.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Oct 2023, 07:25 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 7.51pm on Thursday, October 26, to reports of a fire in Vines Cross, Horam.

A number of cars were alight at a garage and firefighters used firefighting foam, breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera, a spokesperson from the service added.

No further details are being released by the fire service at this time.

Sussex Police have been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:East SussexSussex Police