Eastbourne Airbourne 2023 programmes now available to pre-order

Airbourne fans can now pre-order souvenir programmes for the August airshow extravaganza which returns this summer from August 17 – 20.

Airbourne Programmes on Sale

Planning is well underway to guarantee this year’s airshow will be bigger and better than ever, and the souvenir programme is a must-have guide to everything taking place in the air and on the ground.

Featuring aerobatic displays such as the RAF Red Arrows, Typhoon, Tutor and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and many more to be announced, fans can now order in advance, with all proceeds supporting the free show.

Advance orders this year include a limited edition 2023 Airbourne pin badge accompanying every programme, along with handy information inside including planned flying times, discount vouchers, competition prizes, behind the scenes stories and more.

Programme holders can also pick-up updated flying times every day at the show – only available to those who have bought a programme.

Income from the sale of programmes helps to fund the many flying displays, and with enough support along with sponsorship, donations and commercial sales, it is hoped Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow can continue into future years.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Director of Devonshire Quarter, Becky Cooke said: “Every penny from the sales supports the flying displays at the show – and will help secure the event’s future in years to come.

“I hope people will sign up and pre-order their programme and limited edition pin badge. As well as supporting the show, you will be the first to know all about the planned flying times and spectacular displays that will be taking place in the skies above Eastbourne once again.”

Programmes and pin badges can be pre-ordered at £10 plus £3.50 P&P and will be despatched in July in advance of the show.

Supporters Club packages from £25 can also be purchased including a programme, supporters pin badge, bar discounts and exclusive updates, plus premium members receive a limited edition t-shirt, poster and access to VIP toilet facilities.

Airbourne 2023 is sponsored by Environment First and Gemini Print, with further sponsorship packages, trade space and local trader discounts available, email [email protected] for details.

