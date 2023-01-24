Eastbourne and south Wealden communities can apply for grants on climate change projects

A new fund for organisations, communities and neighbourhoods in Eastbourne and southern Wealden opens for applications on Wednesday, January 25.

Project team members talking with members of Gather Community Garden, Eastbourne.

The Blue Heart Community Fund is offering small grants (up to £500) and large grants (up to £5,000) for projects which help manage flooding or drought, reduce the impact of climate change, increase sustainability, and protect the natural environment.

The fund is part of the Blue Heart project, a partnership funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to investigate how rain, river and waste water move through Eastbourne and south Wealden, to help manage it and reduce the impact of flooding in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Hastings, Blue Heart Project Manager said: “We’re really keen that the fund supports people to work together. We want to help local groups tackle things that are important to them, which make their community more sustainable and resilient to the effects of climate change.

“Blue Heart is about trying out potential solutions to see what works, and this is the ethos behind our community fund too – it’s a chance to experiment and think creatively. The small grants could be used to try out a different way of doing activities, support more community members, or something simple like buying tools for a community garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Lanyon, Blue Heart Engagement Lead added: “We want the fund to be open to as many people and ideas as possible. Potential applicants are welcome to talk through their idea with me before submitting their application, and we can fill in the form together if that’s easier.”

Collaborative applications for larger grants are welcomed where several community groups would like to work together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apply

Small grants (up to £500)Applications accepted all year round. You'll receive an answer in 2-4 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large grants (up to £5000)Applications will close on Friday, March 17. Successful applicants will be notified in April, with a public announcement in May.

Your activity must be based in the Blue Heart project area. Please check our map to make sure you're eligible to apply: https://rb.gy/yg3kxb

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apply online: https://forms.office.com/r/uVVmvKfz2P

Paper application forms and guidance in large print are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 07936 440074.

Advertisement Hide Ad