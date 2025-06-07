Eastbourne authors set to enjoy talk on travel writing

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 7th Jun 2025, 07:05 BST

Eastbourne’s Anderida Writers will be hearing from travel writer Maria Bligh at their next meeting.

Anderida Writers chairman Tony Flood said: “Most people who enjoy writing and who give talks would like to make both activities lucrative and enjoy free luxury travel. If that includes you, you should greatly benefit from a talk to be given by Maria Bligh, who will be the guest speaker at the Anderida Writers meeting at the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 10th, from 7.30pm.

"Maria, the joint editor of both online magazine Unknown Kent and Sussex and the newly formed The Write Site, has many strings to her bow. These include being a published writer who spent several years travelling the globe giving talks and trainings around her writing niches.

"In her talk to Anderida members and guests Maria will reveal her experience on making writing and speaking pay, whether as a career or a paid hobby, allowing you to enjoy free luxury travel. She’ll also share some happenings along the way – from the bizarre to the hilarious – and how she’s used them to good effect. Finally, we’ll hear about Maria’s latest joint venture to which she’ll be extending an invitation to all writers."

In the second half of the meeting members and guests can read out extracts from their work, up to 600 words, and have it critiqued.

To ensure a seat in the Hydro Hotel’s Garden Suite for this event, advise Tony Flood by emailing him at [email protected]

Those wishing to check out other Anderida news, including how to enter the club’s forthcoming competition, can do so by visiting the Anderida Facebook page.

