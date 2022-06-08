Photos taken at around 4.45pm showed the air ambulance, police, and ambulance crews in the area in front of the Lifeboat Museum.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said it was a ‘medical incident’.A SECAmb spokesperson said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service attended King Edwards Parade in Eastbourne following reports of people in need of medical attention after being in the water at approximately 3.45pm today (8 June).

"Ambulance crews were joined by fellow emergency services and the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service.

Photo from Laurence Baker

"Three people were assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.

"One person was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in a serious condition and two people were taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings in a less serious condition.”