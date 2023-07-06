Eastbourne Beach Life Festival showcases best of outdoor fun, food and music

Outdoor fun, street food and live music will all be celebrated at Eastbourne Beach Life Music and Food Festival taking place this month.

The free two-day festival on Saturday and Sunday July 15 and 16 – featuring events along the Eastern Seafront and in Princes Park – launches the summer holidays early, showcasing local music and street food delights.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at water sports and skating, as well as watching fast-paced displays from skaters and competitors in the Roller Derby, with five junior skaters already selected to represent Team GB in the Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

Buzz Active will be offering taster sessions in windsurfing, sailing and paddleboarding, and also adding to the festival vibe, the VW Bus Stop returns with colourful campervans on display along the beach. VW owners can book their spot online by visiting the website.

Beach Life Festival

The event starts at 11am each day until 6pm.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Beach Life kicks off the summer holidays with seafront sports, and an awesome line-up on the music stage with fantastic delicacies from the street food vendors.

“People can try their hand at water sports, skating and much more – all set against the backdrop of our stunning coastline. It’s sure to be great fun for all the family.”

Non-stop live music will cater for all tastes from rock and funk to indie-pop, providing the soundtrack to the festival weekend. The live stage opens on Saturday 15 July with Tin Whisky, The Gloamings, Big Reference, Will Read & The Hotsteppers and The Criminal Records.

Beach Life Festival

On Sunday the festival gets underway with music from The Great Fire, Bedraggled, The Belmores, EG Riley’s Funky Soul, and Bowie Music close the event.

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of street food and a bar, with delicacies ranging from Greek Souvlaki and Thai to BBQ food and a Chippy, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free all catered for.