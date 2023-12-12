Eastbourne bikers deliver some Christmas spirit

Gifts delivered to Eastbournes Scott unit

Sunday 10th December saw dozens of local bikers ride from The Berwick Inn to Eastbourne and Hastings hospital children's wards to deliver Christmas gifts for the children.

Bikes were decorated and the riders dressed as Santa's, elves, reindeer and more, making it a great spectacle as they rode to their destinations.

The wet weather did not dampen spirits, and a large haul of toys and treats were gifted to Eastbournes Scott unit as well as Hastings Kipling ward.

With support from Eastbournes The View Hotel and SMV Detailing, donations from local businesses and the bikers themselves were collected and transported to both hospitals where they will be handed out to children on the wards over the festive period.

EBMR (Eastbourne Motorcycle Rideouts) welcomes all local riders, bringing them together for weekly outings as well as social events and more.

Christmas and Easter are their main charity runs which have been held for over 6 years now as well as supporting other, local charities and good causes along the way.

EBMR would like to thank The View Hotel, The Berwick Inn and SMV Detailing for their continued support, as well as the amazing EBMR admin team that organise and run the events. Of course we must also thank all the riders that attend and make the events as special as they are.

