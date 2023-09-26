Eastbourne care home residents enjoy break to Isle of Wight

Residents at Barchester’s Mortain Place Care Home in Eastbourne are over the moon because the team at the home have made their dreams come true. Kind-hearted staff went above and beyond to escort four residents on an overnight trip to the Isle of Wight to relive their youth, visit family and reminisce.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Neil, 83, used to holiday on the Isle of Wight with his sister, Fiona Russell, 80, when they were growing up. Fiona has lived on the Isle of Wight for the last 11 years but she is now too ill to travel and the siblings had not seen each other for over 15 years.

Staff knew how much Michael longed to be reunited with his sister, his only remaining family, so they arranged a trip to take Michael to his childhood haunts and to see his little sister after so many years of separation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doris Goff, 91, and her late husband Ted, spent many happy holidays on the Isle of Wight and she very much wanted to visit the places where she shared so many happy memories with Ted one last time.

Four residents and their carers

Knowing what the trip would mean to their residents, staff set about planning to take Michael and Doris over to the Isle of Wight on the ferry and to stay in a hotel on the waterfront just like old times.

Two other residents from the home, Jen and Bernard, accompanied their friends on what they knew would be an emotional trip.

Commenting on the trip, Michael said: “I am so grateful to everyone involved for organising this trip, I can’t tell you what it meant to me to be able to see my sister again after so many years apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those memories will stay with me forever. The staff here really are the kindest and most wonderful people, they are utterly selfless.”

Reunited after 15 years

Catherine Brewster, General Manager at Mortain Place said: “I am absolutely delighted that we were able to organise this trip for our residents. I know they all had a lovely time and that for Michael and Doris it meant so much for them to be able to revisit the places where they spent so many happy holidays.