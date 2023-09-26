Eastbourne care home residents enjoy break to Isle of Wight
Michael Neil, 83, used to holiday on the Isle of Wight with his sister, Fiona Russell, 80, when they were growing up. Fiona has lived on the Isle of Wight for the last 11 years but she is now too ill to travel and the siblings had not seen each other for over 15 years.
Staff knew how much Michael longed to be reunited with his sister, his only remaining family, so they arranged a trip to take Michael to his childhood haunts and to see his little sister after so many years of separation.
Doris Goff, 91, and her late husband Ted, spent many happy holidays on the Isle of Wight and she very much wanted to visit the places where she shared so many happy memories with Ted one last time.
Knowing what the trip would mean to their residents, staff set about planning to take Michael and Doris over to the Isle of Wight on the ferry and to stay in a hotel on the waterfront just like old times.
Two other residents from the home, Jen and Bernard, accompanied their friends on what they knew would be an emotional trip.
Commenting on the trip, Michael said: “I am so grateful to everyone involved for organising this trip, I can’t tell you what it meant to me to be able to see my sister again after so many years apart.
"Those memories will stay with me forever. The staff here really are the kindest and most wonderful people, they are utterly selfless.”
Catherine Brewster, General Manager at Mortain Place said: “I am absolutely delighted that we were able to organise this trip for our residents. I know they all had a lovely time and that for Michael and Doris it meant so much for them to be able to revisit the places where they spent so many happy holidays.
"I know it meant the world to Michael in particular to see his dear sister after all those years. The joy on Michael and Doris’ faces is just so wonderful to see.”