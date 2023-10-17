BREAKING
Eastbourne care home takes to the tracks

Residents at Mortain Place care home in Eastbourne had the ride of their lives at Knockhatch Adventure Park.
By Jenna FowlerContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 09:11 BST
Residents from Mortain place hopped into Go-Kart’s and took to the tracks at Knockhatch Adventure Park last week.

Driving in pairs (one resident, one care assistant) they raced multiple laps around the circular track, grinning and waving at guests of the park.

Knockhatch supported the home with extra staffing to allow the best experience possible.

Going for a spinGoing for a spin
Residents reminisced about using pedal cars in their youth, compared to motorised ones now and enjoyed racing each other, although no one could keep score.

Alex Leftley, lead activities coordinator said: “It is great to be able to work with the local community to be able to provide the best experiences possible for our residents.

"We like to think outside the box and ditch the stigma of what people think a typical care home looks like.

"I am proud of the job I get to do.”

