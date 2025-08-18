Eastbourne celebrates the late, great Nat King Cole

King for a Day offers The Nat King Cole Story … with Strings at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Friday, August 22 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Featuring world-class live music, alongside narration and projected archive images, join us as we pay tribute to one of greatest vocalists and entertainers of the twentieth century. Led by acclaimed vocalist Atila, alongside a world-class group of musicians including additional string section, this thoughtful and entertaining new show takes a fresh look at the life and work of the timeless Nat King Cole.

“The concert will feature a sparkling collection of Nat’s most famous songs, such Nature Boy, Unforgettable, Mona Lisa, L-O-V-E and When I Fall in Love, alongside stylish reworkings of his lesser-known gems, making it a unique evening of music celebrating one of music’s true icons.

“Born in 1919 Nat King Cole was one of the most influential jazz pianists and vocalists of all time, with a career which spanned over three decades. He broke racial barriers and set an unmatchable standard of elegance in music which sounds as fresh today as it did when first performed.

“This unforgettable night of music will celebrate the man and the legacy that his incredible back catalogue of hits leaves, an opportunity to hear this iconic performer’s music heard live performed by an incredible troupe of hugely talented musicians.”

King for a Day – The Nat King Cole Story is at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday, August 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets on eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000 where tickets are also available for Dino Tales – Jurassic Rescue (Congress, Theatre, Eastbourne, Thursday, August 21, 2.30pm).

“This exciting, exhilarating family show features the largest walking dinosaurs in Europe and will bring the magic of the prehistoric age to life in a thrilling way which will enchant audience members of all ages.

“There will be rangers, dangers and a baby ankylosaurus missing in the forest who needs help before the evil scientist captures her for testing in his lab.

“This ultimate wild rescue mission will capture the imaginations of kids and parents alike with flapping frills and dino thrills abound. State-of-the-art walking dinosaurs bring the story to larger-than-life with Freya the Dancing Velociraptor, Dylan the Dilophosaurus, Angie the Ankylosaurus, Scar the Spinosaurus and Bruce the mighty T-Rex.

“Dino Tales – Jurassic Rescue brings a prehistoric immersive safari rescue adventure to Eastbourne’s biggest theatre venue with interactive activities and some of the largest articulated dinos ever to walk the stage.

“An unforgettable fun-filled family adventure is recommended for ages four-plus and is the must-see children’s theatre experience which will enthral not only the younger theatre goers in the audience but their adults too.”