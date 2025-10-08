Eastbourne celebrates The Magic of Motown

After a great night in Eastbourne last summer, The Magic of Motown is back with its 20th anniversary tour, coming to the Congress Theatre on October 26 at 7.30pm.

“It’s no surprise that this show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history,” says a spokesman “Come celebrate as they Reach Out and show you there Ain’t No Mountain High Enough with Eastbourne’s biggest Motown party of the year.”

Tickets £37.50 on eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

“Get ready for all the hits, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this live concert spectacular. You will be going Loco Down in Acapulco, taking you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many, many more. A live band and supremely talented vocalists create stunning versions of the classic hits from this iconic label, celebrating over sixty years of the sweet sound of Motown, the Record Corporation that was founded by Berry Gordy Jr in Detroit in January 1959 and went onto become a music genre all its own. The name came from blending motor and town after its birthplace in Motor City Detroit.

“One of the most influential record labels in American history, it had the biggest and brightest stars, their most successful release was the iconic Marvin Gaye with Let's Get It On, selling over two-million copies within the first six weeks alone. Celebrate the sound of a generation with one very special night of The Magic of Motown at the Congress Theatre.”