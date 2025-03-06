Eastbourne celebration of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin

The classic riffs of two giants of rock are celebrated in one night as the sounds of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin are recreated live in Purple Zeppelin at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Saturday, March 15.

A spokesman said: “This all-encompassing show features over 30 classic songs. Audiences can expect explosive guitar riffs, power-ballad grandeur and some unforgettable music, all played live by supremely talented musicians in a stunning celebration of two titans of rock.

“It will be a full two and a half hour long show with costume changes and some of the biggest songs, plus fan favourites including Smoke on the Water, Highway Star and Speed King from Deep Purple’s back catalogue and Led Zeppelin monster hits such as Immigrant Song, Whole Lotta Love and of course Stairway to Heaven and lesser played treats.”

Tickets priced at £28, concessions for OVATION plus and premium members, are available at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.

“The appetite for Led Zeppelin remains as hungry as ever with legions of new fans discovering their iconic sound since they first burst into the consciousness in 1968 – as the recent cinematic release of the new authorised documentary film Becoming Led Zepplin proves. And last year Deep Purple completed an international arena tour to huge swathes of fans.

“Purple Zepplin have toured for over 15 years and been seen by more than six million people, live and on TV. They remain dedicated to recreating the iconic sounds of their musical heroes. With decades of playing between them and thousands of gigs in the UK and overseas, this show promises to pay tribute in a heart-felt and authentic manner.

“The band featured in the BBC TV documentary The Joy of the Guitar Riff (alongside Brian May, Tony Iommi and Dave Grohl). Purple Zeppelin are accomplished musicians in their own right whilst also being huge fans of the groups they so accurately portray.

“Whether you were lucky enough to have seen the originals live or not, Purple Zeppelin aim to recreate the magic, the excitement and the sheer raw energy generated by those incredible musicians. This is much more than just a great band performing all the greatest hits. It’s a theatrical insight into these two giants of rock, complete with special effects and even a few onstage artistic differences!”