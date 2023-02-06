Eastbourne charities benefit from Hellingly Festival of Transport

Club Secretary, Dave Bone, said: "The 2022 Festival of Transport last August was fortunately blessed with fine weather for all three days, which boosted record numbers of both entrants and visitors. It was good to really get back into the swing of things this year after the Covid disruption and we are delighted to be able to maintain our annual donations to local charities. Over the last 45 years, these have totalled a figure approaching £250,000.”Preparations are now well in hand for the 2023 show in August, when we are looking forward to displaying over 1000 varied, historic transport exhibits together with other family events.The Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Langney Sports Club in Priory Lane. New members and guests are always welcome. Contact the Secretary, Dave Bone, on 01323 843186, for details or view the club website www.ehvc.biz