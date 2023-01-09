Eastbourne choir seeks new singers for new term

Concentus is a well-established choir in Eastbourne and has members from Eastbourne, Hailsham, Seaford, Bexhill and all areas in between. The music it covers is varied and wide ranging.

Concentus at Seaford Summer concert, 2019

Local friendly choir Concentus enjoyed their return in 2022, following their enforced absence due to the pandemic.

The new “term” has started already with rehearsals being held in Willingdon Community School hall on a Monday night, starting at 7:15pm.

Never wanting to miss an opportunity to welcome new members, the choir is hoping to attract even more singers this year, particularly in the lower voice ranges of tenor, baritone and bass.

As the choir covers all genres of music from barbershop to opera, pop and rock to musicals; their programmes usually have a bit of something for everyone.Do you have a yearning to do something new this year?

Perhaps you know of someone who can sing but is a bit shy on their own?

If the need to exercise more is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, why not go along and see whether Concentus satisfies that burning desire to exercise your vocal chords!

You can either just turn up on a Monday night or call Claire - 07920430162, or Sue – 07789343514.