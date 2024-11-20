Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Choral Society is offering an Advent concert at All Saints’ Church on Saturday, November 30.

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “Continuing the choir’s successful new scheduling of wintertime concerts in the afternoon rather than the evening, this Advent concert will be held at 4.30pm.”

Tickets for the concert, priced £15, are available from Eastbourne Visitor Centre, at www.wegottickets.com, or at the door. Students and accompanied children free. Further details can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

“This celebratory concert will feature Bach: Sleepers, Wake; Chilcott: On Christmas Night; Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium and Sure on this Shining Night; McDowall: Christus Natus Est, along with three well-known Advent carols for audience participation.

“Under its musical director John Hancorn, and with regular accompanist Nicholas Houghton playing All Saints’ superb Harrison & Harrison organ, the choir will be joined by locally-based soloists Katie Brown (soprano) and Andrew Robinson (baritone).

“Eastbourne Choral Society is also very pleased to welcome The Meantime Brass Collective, led by Alexander Hancorn, son of the choir’s musical director, who will bring their own distinctive style and flair to the choir’s festive concert. This five-piece ensemble first met and began playing together while studying at Greenwich College: hence their joyous and very fitting name!

“First performed in November 1731, Sleepers, Wake remains one of J S Bach’s most popular sacred cantatas. As a complement and contrast, the choir will perform Cecilia McDowall’s cantata Christus Natus Est, first performed in 2002 and featuring five carol arrangements in an original setting.

“A further contrast is provided by Bob Chilcott’s On Christmas Night, which tells the Christmas story through eight carol settings for soloists and choir.

“Morten Lauridsen’s 1994 motet O Magnum Mysterium has become one of the most widely performed compositions of recent years. His beautiful and evocative setting of a poem by James Agee, Sure on this Shining Night, was first performed in 2005 and completes the diversity of form and style encompassed in Eastbourne Choral Society’s concert for Advent 2024.”