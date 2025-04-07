Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Choral Society is offering its Easter concert at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Saturday, April 12 at 7pm.

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “This concert will feature the choir’s founder, the renowned Sussex musician Elizabeth Muir Lewis, conducting Mozart’s much-loved Requiem, while her successor as the choir’s musical director, John Hancorn, will conduct Haydn’s Nelson Mass.

“Elizabeth Muir Lewis is the widow of the world-famous tenor Richard Lewis and is herself a well-known and highly-respected musician, singer, conductor and author. Elizabeth has particularly requested that she conduct Eastbourne Choral Society in Mozart’s glorious Requiem, one of the most enduringly popular sacred choral works amongst choirs, orchestras and audiences alike. Her return to the choir as guest conductor will be warmly welcomed.

“The choir was extremely fortunate to be led by Elizabeth for ten years from its founding in 1993, and its good fortune continues as Eastbourne Choral Society is now led by two further outstanding professional musicians: John Hancorn as musical director ably supported by Nicholas Houghton, rehearsal accompanist and organist. For this concert, the choir will be joined by four soloists and by The Eastbourne Sinfonia led by Kate Comberti.

“Mozart’s Requiem remains one of the best-known and most frequently performed choral works in Western music. Haydn’s Nelson Mass was originally titled Missa in Angustiis, interpreted as Mass in Time of Affliction: the better-known title of Nelson Mass was applied after Admiral Nelson attended a performance of the work in 1800.

“This Easter, all participants will combine in performing these two outstanding works to provide their Eastbourne audience with an evening of sublime and uplifting music, to which everyone is invited.”

Tickets, price £20 (students free), are available from Eastbourne Visitor Centre, at www.wegottickets.com, or at the door. . Further details of the choir and its programme of events can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

A retiring collection will be taken by The Eastbourne Samaritans, a charity regularly supported by Eastbourne Choral Society.