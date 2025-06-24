Eastbourne Choral Society offers Purcell’s semi-opera King Arthur

In a departure from its more usual repertoire of mainly sacred choral works, Eastbourne Choral Society will give a performance of Purcell’s semi-opera King Arthur.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its summer concert will be held at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Saturday, July 5 at 7pm.

Tickets, price £15, are available from Eastbourne Visitor Centre, at www.wegottickets.com, or at the door. A retiring collection will be taken by The Eastbourne Samaritans, a charity regularly supported by Eastbourne Choral Society. Further details of the choir and its programme of events can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg: “Written in the late seventeenth century with a libretto by John Dryden, the action of King Arthur is centred not on the Arthurian legends of Camelot and the Round Table, but on the battle for supremacy between the forces of Arthur, King of the Britons, and those of his nemesis Oswald, King of the Saxons. The tale centres on Arthur's attempts to recover his fiancée, the blind Emmeline, who has been abducted by King Oswald. If Arthur can recover Emmeline and defeat Oswald, his kingdom will be complete and Britain will be united.

“Also involved are supernatural characters including Cupid, the Cold Genius and the Saxon magician Osmond, along with spirits Philadel and Grimbald and their respective choruses. Further choruses are provided by shepherds and warriors.

“The semi-opera format features a combination of both sung and spoken parts. A synopsis of the action will be provided in the concert programme, but a concert performance of the music alone – whilst uplifting and hugely enjoyable in its own right – would not provide the full drama of the story-telling. So, for this concert, Eastbourne Choral Society will be joined by a narrator, in addition to five soloists and The Eastbourne Players led by Julia Bishop. The performance will be conducted by the choir’s musical director John Hancorn.

“Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy this musical and dramatic entertainment for a summer’s evening.”