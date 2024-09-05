The once-bustling East Sussex College building on Kings Drive now stands as a shadow of its former self, with metal sheets covering its broken windows. After months of neglect, the structure had become a significant safety concern for the local community.

Confirmed as a relocation for Eastbourne Grammar School in 1962 and used part-time in 1960/61, the site evolved into Eastbourne Sixth-Form College in 1979, Park College in 1994, Sussex Downs in 2003, and East Sussex College in 2018.

Primarily for A-level students, the college closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with additional closure following in 2021/2022.

Since then, the building has fallen into disrepair, with broken windows, shattered glass on the floors, and vandalised classrooms.

Kings Drive College is now boarded up with metal sheets.

Public outcry erupted in July after photos of the building's rapid decline circulated.

Alarmed by safety hazards, residents called on the council to act and contact East Sussex College.

Despite warnings about asbestos and danger signs, the site remained largely unsecured for months.

The nearby field, frequented by children for sports and locals for exercise, was close to broken glass scattered beneath the window frames. "It's been like this for at least a year and a half now," remarked a local gardener in July.

East Sussex College's old A-level block is boarded up from all sides.

In response, a security guard with a dog was stationed at the site in late July to deter vandals.

The state of the college building is not new for some Kings Drive and Ratton residents. "The old A Levels block has been a thorn for some years," Councillor Colin Belsey told me.

"Planning for residential was passed many years back, but, alas, nothing was ever done, and the site has been empty for some time now."

Councillor Belsey, who has been in regular contact with the college, expressed hope that boarding up the building would prevent further issues with local youths.

No window was left unboarded.

Former students of Eastbourne Grammar School, Sixth-Form, and Park College have returned to photograph the site, with one noting that it "brought tears to my eyes." "Very sad news," said another former student, echoing the sentiments of many.

While some residents are relieved the old college is boarded up, others remain frustrated by the prolonged neglect. Locals have speculated on potential uses for the site, including housing, hotels, or a homeless shelter.

Councillor Belsey added, "The college should have sold off the site for development years ago, which would have solved this problem and also given much-needed housing to the community.

"I look forward to hearing what their next moves will be, but this is taxpayers' money being spent on protecting this building, and the sooner it is sorted out, the better."

As the community awaits decisive action, the boarded-up windows are a stark reminder of the building's storied past and how it once shined so differently.

East Sussex College has been approached for comment, but no public plans for the building's future have been announced.