Sussex Police said officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision – involving a car and a motorcycle – on Nevill Avenue, near Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne at 5.40pm on Wednesday (July 17).

Photos showed multiple police officers at the scene of the incident, with a ‘police slow’ sign visible – as well as debris from the collision.

"A 39-year-old man, the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries, where he remains,” a police spokesperson said.

"No other injuries were reported.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or call 1182 of 17/07.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “SECAmb was called shortly after 6pm yesterday (July 17) to reports of an RTC involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

"Ambulance crews attended and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital.”

