Eastbourne collision: person cut from car by firefighters

A person was released from a car following a collision in Eastbourne this afternoon, the fire service confirmed.

The fire service attended a collision in Churchdale Road, Eastbourne, at 12.43pm today (Sunday, January 27), a spokesman said.

Police at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

One person was extricated from a car by crews, confirmed the spokesman.

The person was then left in the care of the ambulance service, the spokesman said.

Crews are no longer at the scene.

The ambulance service has been contacted for more information.

