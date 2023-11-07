Eastbourne Concert of Remembrance took place on November 5
People attending the concert were welcomed by forces cadets from the town and helped to find seats where needed.
Following the presentation of HM Forces colours to the drumhead altar, accompanied by their individual marches, the concert opened with the celebration of the Dam Busters 80th anniversary.
This was followed with a brief history of National Service and a short narrative of the Korean War, reminding everyone that conflicts are ongoing around the world and people are still mourning loved ones who are lost in these conflicts.
The band played appropriate music for each, including War, The Dam Busters March, Someone to Watch Over Me, and a beautiful soprano cornet solo “Song of Hope”.
Olena Holt, accompanied by the band, gave a beautiful rendition of a traditional Ukrainian song “Oi U Luzi Chervona Klyna”, followed by the Ukrainian National Anthem.
The second part of the concert was a pause for Remembrance and Reflection.
This included the Exhortation, Last Post Reveille and Kohima Epitaph, the band closing with the playing of “Evening Hymn and Sunset”.
The finale included the passing of the Torch of Remembrance to the youth of today and departure of the standards, after which the band played excerpts from A Fantasia of Sea Songs” as people left the church. Following the concert many of those present made their way to the hall for light refreshments.
The money from a voluntary bucket collection will be equally shared between the local branch of SSAFA and the Ukraine Medical Equipment fund.
A spokesperson for the band said: “This concert, originally planned as a one-off event, was so well accepted that the band was asked to continue, and has presented a concert every year, bar one, since 2011.
"Every penny of the money collected from all these concerts has been dispersed to local and forces charities. The people giving their time, support and commitment to this concert are too long to list individually but it is with their support and willingness that these concerts continue.”