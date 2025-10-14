Eastbourne Concert Orchestra begins celebrations for 75th anniversary

Phoenix Choir (contributed pic)

Phoenix Choir, with members of Eastbourne Choral Society, are joining forces with Eastbourne Concert Orchestra as it begins a year of celebrations for its 75th anniversary.

The concert is on Saturday, October 18 at 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church, Eastbourne. Tickets £15 available on the door. Under 18s/students free. For more information visit: https://eastbourneorchestra.com; https://www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk/ ; https://www.ebisc.co.uk/welcome

Spokeswoman Fiona Evans said: “The Eastbourne Orchestral Society, as it was formerly known, was originally founded by Captain Waterhouse in 1951 with the aim of bringing together musicians in the area, amateur and other, who were keen to meet regularly to rehearse orchestral works. Since that time the orchestra has gone from strength to strength and performs three eagerly anticipated concerts a year.

“This evening’s programme celebrates the brilliance and variety of the Classical era through works by Haydn and Mozart. Under the baton of musical director Simon Polton-Gower, the Orchestra opens the concert with two characterful pieces by Mozart; his overture to the comic opera Cosi fan tutte and his Musical Joke. Haydn’s famous “Surprise” Symphony, filled with humour and invention, finishes the first half.

“In the second half of the evening Haydn’s Nelson Mass, one of his most powerful and dramatic works, brings orchestra, choir and soloists together in a spectacular mass. Unlike many masses of its time, Haydn’s writing weaves together soloists and chorus throughout its movements; soaring choral parts are intertwined with stirring vocal solos and striking orchestration, capturing an awe-inspiring blend of devotion and triumph. Completing the line-up are the outstanding Sian Sulke and Samuel Mills, both winners in The Eastbourne International Singing Competition, as well as the multi-talented Chris Dixon and Yvonne Lloyd, both well known in the area.

“Join us for what promises to be a wonderful evening of music. Saturday, October 18 at 7.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Eastbourne.”