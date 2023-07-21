Eastbourne couple launch Resident Artisan: online marketplace celebrating artisans in Sussex

With a mission to make shopping local and supporting small businesses more accessible, Resident Artisan offers a diverse range of high-quality Sussex products, including local gift food, beverages such as Sussex chocolates and gins, art and homeware, as well as jewellery and accessories.

Resident Artisan believes in the power of community and is driven by the desire to bring together discerning customers with talented local artisans. Each artisan featured on the platform has been meticulously hand-picked for their commitment to creating original, high-quality products. The result is a carefully curated showcase of the finest selection across every product category, ensuring customers discover the best of Sussex under one digital roof.

To create an exceptional online experience, the Resident Artisan team dedicated spring 2023 to attending local markets and shows, sampling products, and carefully selecting artisans to join the platform. This rigorous process guarantees that customers can trust the quality and authenticity of every purchase they make.

Resident Artisan is founded by Eastbourne based husband and wife team Lydia and Matt.

The online experience has been thoughtfully designed to level the playing field between small and local businesses and retail giants. As a result, customers enjoy free shipping on all products and additional benefits such as a loyalty program. Moreover, Resident Artisan places a strong emphasis on storytelling, allowing customers to intimately connect with each product and artisan through a dedicated "Meet the Artisan" section showcased alongside every product listing.

The advantages of shopping small and local extend far beyond individual purchases. By supporting Sussex artisans and small businesses, customers play a crucial role in preserving local traditions, fostering economic growth, and building a stronger sense of community.

Resident Artisan is the brainchild of Lydia and Matt Waters, a passionate husband and wife team based in Eastbourne. Combining their expertise in e-commerce and business, along with their profound love for Sussex and its remarkable produce, they have created a platform that revolutionizes the way people discover and buy local. With ambitious plans for expansion, Resident Artisan aims to roll out the platform across the UK, with Kent being the next artisan hotspot on their list.

Join Resident Artisan in celebrating the creativity and craftsmanship of Sussex artisans. Experience the convenience of shopping local online and make a meaningful difference in supporting small businesses and artisans.

Find special Sussex products and support local businesses on Resident Artisan