Eastbourne date: Little Women is "sill as relevant today"

The cast has been confirmed for the new production of Little Women that comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from Tuesday-Saturday, April 22-26.

Anne-Marie Casey’s stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women will feature Belinda Lang, best known for her roles in Sister Boniface Mysteries and 2point4 Children (Aunt March), Foyles War’s Honeysuckle Weeks (Marmee), Call the Midwife’s Jack Ashton (Brooke and Bhaer) and The Great’s Grace Moloney (Jo). Completing the company are Cillian Lenaghan (Laurie), Jade Kennedy (Meg), Catherine Chalk (Beth), Imogen Elliott (Amy). Tickets priced from £28 with concessions are available including under-25s tickets for £20 on eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women was an immediate critical and commercial success. The book was inspired by Alcott’s experiences growing up and is one of the best loved novels of all time.

“Experience the enduring journey of the March sisters – tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy as they as they navigate the challenges of the Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family. Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, ambition and follow them as they progress into womanhood.

“Still as relevant today Little Women is a celebration of women proving that women can be heroes of their own story, can be bold, persistent, self-assured to stand strong in who they are and what they desire for themselves in their present and future.

“Anne-Marie Casey’s masterful new adaptation of the classic story offers a captivating rendition of Little Women that breathes new life into a cherished classic. This beautiful adaptation provides an exciting theatrical experience guaranteed to be a night or afternoon filled with laughter, tears, and a heart-warming lifting of the spirits.”

Produced by Lee Dean and Daniel Schumann the creative team includes director Loveday Ingram, designer Ruari Murchison, lighting Mike Roberston, composer and sound designer Mathew Bugg and movement Mike Ashcroft.