Eastbourne Downlands Computer Club

The many antivirus programs both paid for and free to combat these viruses and indeed guard against all malware was explored and advice given to which ones were the most effective. Surprisingly a free one was as good as most of the paid ones. In the second half of the evening the latest scams and security threats were revealed with advice given on how to avoid and combat them.

The next meeting on Monday 12th February at 7pm in the Old Town Community Hall, 1A Central Avenue is going to show how the many Passwords we have are soon to be done away with in favour of Passkeys which will not depend on us remembering countless combinations of letters, numbers and characters to access website pages and services.

It will also means that passwords will no longer be lodged with the website or on the internet available for criminals to access and steal. However there is still the direct Security threats from criminals who are trying to scam everyone they can to obtain money or goods which you must be made aware of.

So the latest scams for February will be revealed during the evening alongside Websites of interest, Free Apps and Programs that might be of interest and a tip or two for using your computer. Notes on the above will be sent to all those who attend the evening as well as non attending Members.

Everyone welcome. As this is not a hands-on evening -no need to bring your laptop, tablet or smartphone but if you are coming please do bring a mug for your tea/coffee during the break. Members £3, Non Members £4, (but Membership is free on completion of the Membership Form).