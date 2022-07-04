A fire broke out a flat in the area of St Aubyns Road around 7.45pm, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The road was closed off and people were asked to avoid the area.

The fire service said crews were using breathing apparatus to deal with the blaze in Seaside, Eastbourne.

Crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey, Hailsham, Hastings, Seaford and Bexhill attended the incident. At its height, six fire engines and the areal ladder pump were in use.

On Twitter, the fire service added that the fire was ‘under control’.

A spokesperson said: “Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish a fire that had taken hold in the second floor and roof space of the property.

"No casualties were reported.”

Crews left the scene just after 3.40am.

The spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire is currently unknown and a fire investigation is due to take place later today.”

