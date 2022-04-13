Eastbourne grenade: weapon is not live, says Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Eastbourne Police said on Twitter: “Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have now attended the scene and determined that the grenade is not live.”

“We are in the process of removing the police cordon and local residents are advised they may return to the area,” police said.

Earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, April 13) Sussex Police said they received reports of a suspected unexploded grenade in an Eastbourne garden.

Police said they received reports of a suspected unexploded grenade in an Eastbourne garden earlier today. Photo by Dan Jessup.

At 2.46pm officers said they were on the scene in Langney Road.

Residents were advised to stay away from the area if possible.