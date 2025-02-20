Eastbourne Heritage Centre will close after Easter

The Eastbourne Heritage Centre will close following Easter after receiving notice from Eastbourne Borough Council of an unaffordable increase in the sites rent. The Centre closure was revealed at the February Eastbourne Society meeting, where members learned of the Council’s decision. The Council has offered to help find temporary accommodation, potentially in the Town Hall, at a rate yet to be determined. Several other local organizations reportedly face similar situations.

Meads Ward Councillor Robert Smart expressed concern about the timing and planning behind the decision.

"This closure wasn't mentioned in the latest round of budget discussions, unlike cuts to the Beachy Head Story, Sovereign Centre pools, and public toilets," said Councillor Smart. "It is yet another panic cost-cutting measure from our Council’s administration who have consistently failed to plan in advance.

I'm concerned that there appears to be no proposal for this iconic building's future use after June 30th. We need our Council to finally start showing the care our heritage assets deserve”

Cllr Robert Smart outside the Eastbourne Heritage Centre

The closure announcement follows an October presentation to the Eastbourne Society by Council leader Steve Holt, where he stated he "doesn't want our heritage assets to remain closed"

The Heritage Centre has long served as an important cultural landmark in Eastbourne, housing historical exhibits and information about the town's development from four disparate settlements in Victorian times. The centre was designed by Eastbourne's first mayor George Wallis and built in 1880 as the managers house for the Devonshire Baths.

2025 was to see a celebration of 40 years of the Centre, rescued from demolition and restored by the Eastbourne Society in 1983 when the Devonshire Baths Complex was redeveloped.

Richard Crook, Architecture Advisor of the Eastbourne Society added "The Heritage Centre has proudly sung the praises of our unique and fascinating gem of a seaside town for nearly four decades.

In the absence of a Museum, lost in 2007, we have looked to share our love of Eastbourne by giving an educated insight into its evolution, its stunning heritage buildings and the need to nurture civic pride. We must all remain vigilant."