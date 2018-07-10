Eastbourne home is destroyed by fire

A fire has destroyed an Eastbourne home overnight.

The two-storey, semi-detached house in Croxden Way has been completely gutted by the blaze, with the flames destroying the roof and windows.

House fire in Croxden Way, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

Emergency services were on scene throughout the night.

The area has been cordoned off, and police are at the scene this morning (Tuesday, July 10).

Sussex Police has been approached for further information.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it is directing enquiries to the police.

Secondhand Rose in Hampden Park is offering to organise donations for those affected.

It said on its Facebook page, “We’ve woken up to reports of a house fire in Croxdon Way last night..if there’s anything we can do to help organise with clothes, food etc please let us know...”

Video by Greg Draven.